Los Angeles Lakers Are Favorites To Trade For Ex-Warriors Star
Andrew Wiggins was traded (via the Golden State Warriors) to the Miami Heat during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
According to Bovada, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to trade for Wiggins (if the Heat were to move him).
Via NBACentral: "The Lakers are the favorites to land Andrew Wiggins in a potential trade, per @BovadaOfficial"
Los Angeles Lakers: +185
Toronto Raptors: +300
Phoenix Suns: +375
Golden State Warriors: +400
Sacramento Kings: +600
Houston Rockets: +800
New Orleans Pelicans: +1100
Dallas Mavericks: +1600"
Wiggins would be an intriguing fit next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
During the 2022 season, the former Kansas star helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics (and he started in the All-Star Game).
Via Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints: "Sources: The Lakers and Heat have continued their trade talks. I reported the other day that the Lakers checked in on Andrew Wiggins and negotiations have advanced from there. A deal isn't imminent, but there's been plenty of conversation on this front."
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).