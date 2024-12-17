Los Angeles Lakers Coach Opens Up About Bronny James' Development
Bronny James is coming off two games in the G League where he scored a combined 46 points.
After a slow start to his pro career, his most recent stint with the South Bay Lakers was promising.
On Tuesday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about Bronny's development when he met with the media.
Redick: "I think where I've seen on-court in the G League some decision-making with the basketball, being on-ball and making good decisions both as a scorer and as a playmaker. Continuing to see the flashes defensively of what we're really excited about. I think what we kind of stressed with him throughout the summer, preseason, early season was getting himself into elite shape, so that he can be a high-level impact player on the defensive end...We're excited about what he's done over the last two games."
Redick has inserted Bronny into seven NBA games with limited playing time.
It's unlikely that the 20-year-old will get a spot in the rotation at any point this season.
That said, Bronny has a chance to play a lot of minutes with South Bay.