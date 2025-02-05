Los Angeles Lakers Comment On Luka Doncic's Viral Instagram Post
On Tuesday, Luka Doncic was introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The five-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of another sensational season with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
After the presser, Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over one million likes in less than eight hours.
Doncic captioned his post: "Excited for the new journey!"
One person who left a comment was the Lakers.
Their message had over 10,000 likes.
The Lakers wrote: "Welcome to LA 💜💛"
Doncic appears ready to play for the Lakers despite the shocking trade.
He also made a post to X (on Sunday).
Doncic wrote: "Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."
The Lakers played their first game after the trade (on Tuesday) when they blew out the LA Clippers by a score of 122-97.
Doncic did not play (but he was on the bench).
Via The NBA: "Luka getting ready to take in his first game on the Lakers bench 🤩"
LeBron James led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.