Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Comment On Luka Doncic's Viral Instagram Post

Luka Doncic made a post to Instagram after getting traded to the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the Mavericks defeat the Lakes at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the Mavericks defeat the Lakes at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic was introduced to the media for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of another sensational season with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.

After the presser, Doncic made a post to Instagram that had over one million likes in less than eight hours.

Doncic captioned his post: "Excited for the new journey!"

One person who left a comment was the Lakers.

Their message had over 10,000 likes.

The Lakers wrote: "Welcome to LA 💜💛"

Lakers Comment
Lakers Comment / Feb 4

Doncic appears ready to play for the Lakers despite the shocking trade.

He also made a post to X (on Sunday).

Doncic wrote: "Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."

The Lakers played their first game after the trade (on Tuesday) when they blew out the LA Clippers by a score of 122-97.

Doncic did not play (but he was on the bench).

Via The NBA: "Luka getting ready to take in his first game on the Lakers bench 🤩"

LeBron James led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.