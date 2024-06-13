Los Angeles Lakers Could Have Had Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown is in the middle of another incredible season.
He helped the Celtics finish as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (64-18), and they are in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three years.
Currently, the Celtics have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.
Brown is coming off a fantastic Game 3 where he put up 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field.
The Celtics won by a score of 106-99.
The three-time NBA All-Star is one of the best players in the league and is in the prime of his career at 27.
What's interesting is that the Los Angeles Lakers could have had Brown.
The Lakers selected Brandon Ingram with the second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke.
Following Ingram, the Celtics took Brown with the third pick (out of Cal).
Ingram has been a very productive player and made the All-Star Game in 2020 (with the New Orleans Pelicans).
He spent the first three seasons of his career in Los Angeles before being sent to New Orleans as part of the blockbuster deal that landed the Lakers with Anthony Davis.
It's possible that even if the Lakers had selected Brown he would have been traded as part of the deal.
On the other hand, the hypothetical of Brown playing for the Lakers is an interesting one to ponder.
Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be on Friday evening in Dallas.