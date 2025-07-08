Los Angeles Lakers Could Release Veteran NBA Guard
Shake Milton was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
His contract for the 2025-26 season will become guaranteed on July 20.
Therefore, there is a chance that the Lakers could cut ties with Milton.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Updated Lakers offseasonDeandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia split the non-tax ML ($8.1M and $6M)
Jaxson Hayes was signed with non-bird rights. 120% of the 6 year minimum ($3.45M)
13 guaranteed contracts | 2 partial/non
The $3M Shake Milton contract is GTY on 7/20"
Milton was the 54th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of SMU.
He has played seven total seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 359 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com (on July 4): "Lakers projected cap sheet after re-signing Jaxson Hayes, if they waive Shake Milton, and sign Adou Thiero to a rookie minimum salary.
They'd have enough room below the first apron hard cap to use their entire $5.1 million bi-annual exception, like on De'Anthony Melton."
Despite a talented roster, the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.