Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 12-Year NBA Veteran
Jonas Valanciunas is coming off his third year playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.
The veteran center finished the season with averages of 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Over the offseason, Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards.
Via The Pelicans on July 6: "The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired a protected 2027 second-round pick from the Washington Wizards in exchange for center Jonas Valančiūnas as part of a sign-and-trade agreement between the two teams, it was announced today."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported the details of the deal.
Via Wojnarowski on June 30: "Free agent center Jonas Valanciunas has agreed on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Washington Wizards, sources tell ESPN."
Recently, ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via The Hoop Collective Podcast) reported that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a landing spot for Valanciunas (h/t HoopsHype).
Windhorst: "I wouldn't rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up a Laker this year. That's all I'm gonna say."
Valanciunas was the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies over 12 seasons.
His career averages are 13.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 856 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 58 NBA playoff games (51 starts) and was with the Raptors for the 2016 Eastern Conference finals.