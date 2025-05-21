Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For NBA Champion Center
Brook Lopez has been one of the most important players on the Milwaukee Bucks for the last seven seasons.
He finished this past year with productive averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
This summer, the former All-Star will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Gery Woelfel, one team who could have an interest in signing Lopez is the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Woelfel: "Brook Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
So, how much interest will there be for the 37-year-old center?
“There’ll be plenty of interest in him,” an NBA executive responded before cynically adding, “I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him.”"
The Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
During the series (especially in Game 5), it was clear that the Lakers were in need of a big man such as Lopez.
Via Bleacher Report: "RUDY GOBERT MASTERCLASS GAME TO ELIMINATE THE LAKERS
27 PTS (playoff career-high)
12-15 FG
24 REB (playoff career-high)
2 BLKS"
Lopez was the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Stanford.
He has also spent time with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets (and Los Angeles Lakers).
The 37-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Lakers during the 2016-17 season.