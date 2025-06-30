Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Lose Important Player
Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of the 2024-25 season (via the Brooklyn Nets).
The veteran forward finished his year with averages of 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Finney-Smith will opt out of the final year in his contract (and enter free agency).
Via Charania: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith is declining his $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will enter free agency, sources tell ESPN. Multiple contending teams are expected to pursue Finney-Smith beginning Monday night and a Lakers return is possible."
Finney-Smith spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before spending time in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
The 32-year-old has career averages of 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 591 games.
Via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: "The Houston Rockets have emerged as a viable free agent landing spot for Dorian Finney-Smith, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and me, after the veteran declined his $15.4 million player option for 2025-26 with the Lakers today."
Losing Finney-Smith would be devastating for the Lakers going into the 2025-26 season.
He does an excellent job hitting open shots, spacing the floor and providing above-average defense.
The Lakers lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.