Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Lose Important Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Dorian Finney-Smith will enter free agency.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the team bench during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the team bench during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the middle of the 2024-25 season (via the Brooklyn Nets).

The veteran forward finished his year with averages of 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Finney-Smith will opt out of the final year in his contract (and enter free agency).

Via Charania: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith is declining his $15.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season and will enter free agency, sources tell ESPN. Multiple contending teams are expected to pursue Finney-Smith beginning Monday night and a Lakers return is possible."

Finney-Smith spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before spending time in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old has career averages of 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 591 games.

Via Jake Fischer of The Stein Line: "The Houston Rockets have emerged as a viable free agent landing spot for Dorian Finney-Smith, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and me, after the veteran declined his $15.4 million player option for 2025-26 with the Lakers today."

Losing Finney-Smith would be devastating for the Lakers going into the 2025-26 season.

He does an excellent job hitting open shots, spacing the floor and providing above-average defense.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) celebrates after scoring a three pointer agains the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Lakers lost in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.