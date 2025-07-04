Los Angeles Lakers Face Backlash From NBA Fans For Recent Roster Move
Jaxson Hayes has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for each of the preivous two seasons.
The former Texas star finished this past year with averages of 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 72.2% from the field in 56 games.
According to to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers will re-sign Hayes.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Jaxson Hayes has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. Hayes' agents, Bill Duffy and Marlon Harrison of WME Basketball, finalized a contract with Lakers president Rob Pelinka on Thursday."
Many fans were upset with the move.
Anthony F. Irwin: "This sucks. I can’t lie."
@BolWrld: "THEY THOUGHT THEY WAS GETTING HORFORD😭😭😭😭😭😭"
@TWolvesLead: "LOL Lakers are trying to make LeBron leave"
@Hero_OfThe_Day: "This better not be the backup Center."
@jason23lake: "Please tell me this is fake"
@JLewis562: "How do you resign a player after showing the world that you can’t use him??? SMH.."
@HoodieNaz_: "i’m sorry lakers fans"
@MattInfante: "Lakers have issues at center. 😂"
Hayes was the eighth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Lakers, the 25-year-old has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field in 367 games.
Via Charania: "Hayes emerged as the Lakers starting center last season and shot a career high 72.2% from the field and finished top-10 in field goal percentage allowed as contesting defender on layups and dunks among players to contest 250+ shots. Now backs up new Lakers big man Deandre Ayton."