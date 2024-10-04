Los Angeles Lakers Fans Are Reacting To What Bronny James Said
The Los Angeles Lakers will open up the preseason on Friday evening when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While it's just the preseason, fans will get a chance to see first-time head coach JJ Redick (and potentially Bronny James make his debut).
Bronny met with the media before the game, and he made a statement that a lot of fans reacted to on social media (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Bronny on Redick: "He's a great coach so far. It's been amazing vibes in the facility so far. I feel like it's upped the vibes from what it was last year, from what I've heard."
Many fans reacted to his statement.
Via @LakersLead: "everyone roasting darvin, even those who didn’t play last season 💀"
Via @Justin21LAL: "“From what I’ve heard” I wonder who he heard it from"
Via @mittbaby23: "LeBron was coming home telling this man how bad Darvin was 😭😭"
Via @HPbasketball: "real nasty habit of Lakers pinning blame on guys who are gone. but this might just be a rookie not being used to the media side, even if it's honest."
Via @Lakerstracker: ""From what I've heard." Wonder what kinds of stories Bron was sharing at the dinner table. 😂"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball playing for the USC Trojans.
The Lakers will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they host the Timberwolves in Los Angeles.