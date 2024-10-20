Los Angeles Lakers Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish is going into his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished last year with averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
On Friday evening, the Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 132-74 to conclude the preseason with a 2-4 record.
Reddish had a poor shooting night, finishing the loss with six points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals while shooting 1/11 from the field in 25 minutes.
Many fans have mixed emotions on the former Duke star (h/t @LakersLead).
MortgageSense83: "Sell his contract to the Big 3"
@Quillermo216: "Waive and get Lonnie walker"
@jayylusung: "Tell him that it’s ok to play his game. I know he could a big piece to this team if they could just let ball bro"
@ladieslove_chey: "My man has to understand he needs to take on the role of just pure defense. He can become a taller version of pat bev. Idk why he lost his confidence offensively but it is what it is. We need someone to be a Vanderbilt until he is healthy."
@BronGotGame: "waive"
@Fonzorellie86: "If they want to trade for a Center, they will have to package him in a deal. He is one of their best defenders, but they gotta do what they gotta do."
The Lakers will play their first game on Tuesday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.