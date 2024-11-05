Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Devastating Pistons Loss
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Lakers struggled for most of the night, and lost by a score of 115-103 to fall to 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
Anthony Davis led the team with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Many fans reacted to the disappointing loss.
@ADCookedYou: "There are real humans who believe we don’t need a trade btw"
@JoseLAL23: "Embarrassing."
@Kingjamesreturn: "We’re the same team man. We aren’t winning another chip. It wasn’t Darvin or Westbrooks fault."
@iLo_OveMaryJane "@jj_redick you’re too smart and experienced to not have them trained to crash the boards in the last few mins of the game, especially when the shot clock is running under 5 seconds.. the effort isn’t there!! these are fundamentals"
@joshgitt1214: "All that goodwill that JJ Redick had built may have just gone out the window. Losing to the Pistons is a horrible look."
@LVstackiN: "Lakers have too many non productive NBA players on the bench. Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Max Christie, & Bronny. I don't know why JJ Redick doesn't unleash Dalton Knecht & actually let him get some shots instead of getting cardio"
Skip Bayless: "LeBron's Lakers just failed to show up and lost at Detroit by 12. Crushed on the boards, 55-37. Pistons: 17 offensive boards. Just inexcusable. Hey, JJ, gotta light a fire under your squad."
The Lakers will finish their road trip on Wednesday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
They then return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.