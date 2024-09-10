Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Latest Injury News
Christian Wood is a solid role player who is coming off a season where he appeared in appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 28-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
On Monday, the Lakers announced that Wood will be out for at least eight weeks (which will lead to him missing the start of the 2024-25 NBA season).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Lakers forward/center Christian Wood underwent a successful arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kristofer J. Jones at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Wood will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately eight weeks."
Following the news, Wood sent out a post (via X).
Wood wrote: "Damn.. I was just feeling like my old self again and was in peak shape … Minor setback for a Major comeback, and to my fans, don’t stop believing in me ..🙏🏽"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @FadeAwayMedia: "ANOTHER YEAR WITH WOOD HURT THIS IS ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING"
Via @TreShonRouse: "Why didn’t he get the surgery when the season ended? Looks like Vando and Wood very well might not be ready for Preseason at the very least"
Via @LewisPike_: "Why do they always wait until the end of summer to have a procedure? Then, start the season off hurt."
Via @raja_mishra02: "That's unfortunate news for the Lakers. Christian Wood is a valuable player for them, and his injury will be a significant loss. Hopefully, his recovery goes smoothly, and he's able to return to the court as soon as possible."
Via @LakersOnX: "It seems like there’s been a setback in Wood's recovery
Hopefully, he’s okay and gets back soon, but this definitely doesn’t look good"