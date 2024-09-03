Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Latest Signing
Jordan Goodwin has shown promise over his three seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the final 17 games of this past season with the Grizzlies and averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.9% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.
On Tuesday, Chris Haynes reported that Goodwin would sign a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin has agree to a camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @TreShonRouse: "Rob Pelinka today: Alright first day of free agency"
Via @LADEig: "THE LAKERS FINALLY DID SOMETHING"
Via @BronGotGame: "Am I supposed to be happy?"
Via @ButtaIMB: "We just signed method man 🙏🏿"
Via @CookedByN0mie: "LAKERS ACTUALLY DID SOMETHING"
Via @TruthTakes_: "Why get Tyus Jones when we can get Jordan Goodwin"
Via Lakers Legacy: "Jordan Goodwin vs the Lakers last year:
2nd Game of the Season (w/ PHX):
14 pts | 6 reb | 2 ast | 2 stls
2nd to LAST Game of Season (w/ MEM):
23 pts | 17 reb | 3 ast | 4 stls
Lakers can be…very predictable sometimes.
(But Goodwin’s actually ‘good’/solid!)"
Via Trevor Lane: "New Laker Jordan Goodwin went off against LA last season when he played for the Grizzlies. 17 rebounds for a 6’3” guard is insane"
Goodwin has career averages of 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 121 games.