Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Latest Trade Rumors
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their third preseason game when they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Earlier in the day, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the team has an interest in adding a big man.
Charania: "Sources tell me the Lakers have been exploring potentially adding a big man, a center to their roster."
Many fans reacted to the rumor.
@LakersOnX: "It's good to hear that the Lakers are looking for another center; it's the right approach"
@UnbiasedHoopsLA: "It’ll never happen
This organization can’t get anything right"
@legoat2349: "Lakers fo operate like casual laker fans lmao they tryna add a backup position before fixing the starters this isn’t 2020"
@ZachLavineSZN8: "I’m gonna make a wild prediction and say its gonna be Brook Lopez.
Such a Rob Pelinka move lmfaoo.."
@QDa5ifth: "CLINT CAPELA"
@3LevelScorer: "It’s so tricky to find a center that the Lakers have been looking for one for three straight seasons."
Trevor Lane: "Lakers looking for a center isn't a surprise. Finding one, however, is a bit tricky. JJ Redick did speak after practice the other day about using Davis at the 4 and earlier in the summer said the team needs a "bruiser". This isn't usually the time of year for trades, though"
@Crypt_Gh0st: "They should just call Javale and Dwight! 👀"
The Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles on October 22.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).