Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Markelle Fultz Rumor
Markelle Fultz is one of the best NBA free agents still available.
Recently, Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are a team with an interest in Fultz.
The former Washington star finished last season with averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games for the Orlando Magic.
Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
Via Lakers Lead: "Would you want the Lakers to sign Markelle Fultz?"
@jason23lake: "If we open a roster spot and trade gabe and dlo and bring back a starting PG why not"
@AirRusher: "No way. We NEED a center. Period."
@Lebronin1: "Trade Gabe Cam and get Jonas then sign him"
@joonsoosilly: "He plays defense and plays hard we need anyone who is willing to play hard"
@Goncalo63774448: "We need to get a point of attack defender in the guard position to make this team compete not similar pg to Dlo it doesn’t work🤦🏽♂️"
@CyberJB23: "Yes. He's a creator and he plays hard all the time. Stop thinking about it & just do it."
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has spent part of seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.
The 26-year-old has career averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 games.