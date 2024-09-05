Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Team's Latest Roster Move

The Lakers have waived Vincent Valerio-Bodon.

Ben Stinar

Jul 7, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Vincent Valerio-Bodon (27) passes the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they had signed Vincent Valerio-Bodon.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that contract was an Exhibit 10.

Via Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Vincent Valerio-Bodon to an Exhibit-10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He spent last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League."

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they have waived Valerio-Bodon.

Since the contract was an Exhibit 10, the move was expected as he will likely return to the South Bay Lakers (G League).

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: The Lakers have requested waivers on guard-forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon."

Many Lakers fans reacted to the news.

Via @blake_shockley3: "Probably just trying to get on their g league team but still funny they cut and signed the man in the same 24 hours 🤣"

Via @GuruLakers: "Shortest Laker career in history

16 hours"

Via @USACannibal: "Bro's career highlight is being a Laker for 18 hours."

Via Lakers Lead: "not even 24 hours later???"

Via @chiefmarrr: "Trade for steph curry"

Via @jj24835: "Didn’t even give him a chance lol"

Via @Jthefox101YT: "Didn’t y’all just sign him yesterday Lmao"

@pranjalparihar: "Lakers twitter... Do your thing and let me know more about Valerio Bodon.

What does he bring to the team??"

Valerio-Bodon spent last season with the South Bay Lakers.

He averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 25 games (five starts).

