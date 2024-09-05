Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Team's Latest Roster Move
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they had signed Vincent Valerio-Bodon.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that contract was an Exhibit 10.
Via Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Vincent Valerio-Bodon to an Exhibit-10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. He spent last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League."
On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they have waived Valerio-Bodon.
Since the contract was an Exhibit 10, the move was expected as he will likely return to the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: The Lakers have requested waivers on guard-forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon."
Many Lakers fans reacted to the news.
Via @blake_shockley3: "Probably just trying to get on their g league team but still funny they cut and signed the man in the same 24 hours 🤣"
Via @GuruLakers: "Shortest Laker career in history
16 hours"
Via @USACannibal: "Bro's career highlight is being a Laker for 18 hours."
Via Lakers Lead: "not even 24 hours later???"
Via @chiefmarrr: "Trade for steph curry"
Via @jj24835: "Didn’t even give him a chance lol"
Via @Jthefox101YT: "Didn’t y’all just sign him yesterday Lmao"
@pranjalparihar: "Lakers twitter... Do your thing and let me know more about Valerio Bodon.
What does he bring to the team??"
Valerio-Bodon spent last season with the South Bay Lakers.
He averaged 6.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 25 games (five starts).