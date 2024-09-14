Los Angeles Lakers Fans React To Team On Verge Of Signing New Center
Christian Koloko most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.
He finished that year with averages of 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field in 58 games.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported a massive update on Koloko.
Via Charania: "7-footer Christian Koloko is finalizing a return to the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers are frontrunners to sign him among Raptors, Clippers and Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic. Koloko is awaiting clearance to play from NBA’s fitness panel; however, he is eligible to sign now."
Via Charania: "Sources said the Lakers – in need for frontcourt help – are leaders to sign Koloko, the 22-year-old former Raptors second-round pick. He has been deciding among multiple teams and is now finalizing a commitment on a deal to make his NBA return."
Many Lakers fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via Lakers Lead: "KOLOKO NEXT TO AD 👀"
Via @LAteamfan33: "Is he 100%? That’s the big question. The dude had a blood clot last season"
Via Lakers Legacy: "Lakers showing some rare creativity.
I like it.
FWIW-
Christian Koloko is 2-Way Eligible."
Via Quest for 18 Podcast: "Lakers could be getting a hidden gem in Christian Koloko. Personally one of our favorites coming out of the 2022 NBA Draft."
Via Lakers Legacy: "Christian Koloko has a 7’5 wingspan.
That would rank him 2nd on the Lakers behind AD (w/ a 7’6 wingspan).
His Rookie Season, he had:
• 6 Block game vs CHI
• 4 Block game vs the Lakers
Call the SWAT Team."
Via Harrison Faigen of SB Nation: "I did not expect to think about a Christian Koloko rumor this much tonight but I wonder if this means the Lakers already have a trade lined up to dump one of their min guys and we just won't hear about it until when and if Koloko signs on the dotted line."
Via @DominickNBA: "Koloko is not exactly what I had in mind in terms of a big behind or next to AD but one of the biggest things I always said was that the Lakers need anyone who can protect the rim that isn't AD.
Jax and Wood aren't exactly rim protectors."
The Lakers finished last season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.