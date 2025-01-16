Los Angeles Lakers Fans Upset With Team's Latest Roster Move
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat by a score of 117-108 (at home).
Before the game, the Lakers waived Quincy Olivari (and signed Trey Jemison).
Olivari appeared in two games for the Lakers.
Many fans reacted to the moves.
@BroadcastingMax: "we want quincy back"
@roxroyj: "Waving Quincy but still employing Gabe Vincent. Ok."
@aleksei_txt: "How you gonna waive Quincy when JHS and Jaxson Hayse is still on this team"
@sinnerward: "I don’t understand this move, what was the necessity to waive Quincy olivari at this moment? You waved call in Castleton for quincy , and then you didn’t even re-sign Blake Hinson? Now you have three, two- way bigs? no guards?"
@LakeShowHoopsPH: "Why Quincy Olivari????"
@notreemcooks: "Lakers waived Quincy to get by with not playing Koloko & now play Trey Jemison, this team keeps going from mid to mid"
@LakersLegacyPod: "Trey Jemison only has 1 more year of 2Way eligibility after this year.
Quincy Olivari still has 2 more years after this one.
The latter has been with our Program since Summer League.
There goes that internal development and investment."
Jemison has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field in 41 games.
The Lakers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record in their first 38 games.