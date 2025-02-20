Los Angeles Lakers G League Team Announces Trade For Former Player
Cole Swider has appeared in two NBA games for the Detroit Pistons this season.
He has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Right now, the 25-year-old has averages of 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in five regular season games for the Motor City Cruise.
On Wednesday, the South Bay Lakers announced that they have made a trade with the Cruise (for Swider).
Via The South Bay Lakers: "OFFICIAL: HE’S BACK! The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Cole Swider via trade with the @MotorCityCruise in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Chris Silva and a 2025 first round draft pick."
Swider spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles (and South Bay) Lakers.
Over 27 NBA games, he has career averages of 1.9 points per contest while shooting 34.6% from the field and 30.2% from the three-point range.
Via @EmilianoNaiar8 on January 8: "In the last 10 G League season only 5 players cleared the outstanding and quite arbitrary 10 3PA, 40% 3P threshold
4 of them had multi-year contracts and played NBA rotation minutes
The 5th is Cole Swider and is on track to clear it for the second season in a row"
As for the Lakers, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record.
They will play their first game after the All-Star break on Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets.