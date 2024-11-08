Los Angeles Lakers G League Team Makes Exciting Announcement
On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that Bronny James had been assigned to the G League.
Bronny is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in four games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Bronny will play in Saturday's game against the Salt Lake City Stars.
Via Charania on Thursday: "The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said. James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay."
Following the news, the South Bay Lakers announced that the game has been sold out.
The G League is not known for getting large crowds, but Bronny has a lot of fans who will want to see him get more playing time.
Via The South Bay Lakers: "🚨Tomorrow’s game is SOLD OUT. [Tickets will not be sold at the door]
🆚: @slcstars
⏰: 5 PM PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📍: @UCLAHealthTC
Catch the next one and buy your tickets for future games, while you still can."
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the USC Trojans.
The Lakers are currently 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
Via @LADEig: "Bronny is expected to make his debut with the South Bay Lakers tomorrow… and the game is already SOLD OUT.
The get-in price is $189, making it the MOST EXPENSIVE game of the week. 😳"