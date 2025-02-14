Los Angeles Lakers G League Team Trades For Former NBA 8th Overall Pick
Stanley Johnson most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
That year, the former Arizona star averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Earlier this week, the South Bay Lakers (G League) announced that they had traded for Johnson.
Via South Bay Lakers Staff: "The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Stanley Johnson via trade with the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Devonte’ Graham, forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon and a 2026 second-round draft pick."
Johnson was the eighth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of eight seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and New Orelans Pelicans.
During the 2022 season, Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 31.4% from the three-point range in 48 games (27 starts) for the Lakers.
Johnson has already gotten off to a strong start to his South Bay stint.
Via NBA G League on Wednesday: "26 PTS 💥 4 REB 💥 3 AST
Welcome back, Stanley Johnson! The former NBA vet returned to the G League and SHOWED OUT in his season debut with the @southbaylakers."
Johnson has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 449 games.