Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against 76ers
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura are all probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 112-107 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina).
Anthony Davis led the way with 42 points, 23 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 17/28 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Coming off the 5th 40-20 game of his career, Anthony Davis and the Lakers aim to make it 5 wins in a row as they take on Tyrese Maxey (7th in scoring) and the 76ers!"
With the win over Charlotte, the Lakers improved to 26-18 in 44 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
On the road, the Lakers have gone 10-12 in 22 games.
Following the 76ers, they will visit the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-27 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Following Los Angeles, the 76ers will play their next game on Wednesday when they host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.