Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Brooklyn Nets
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Brooklyn Nets (at home in Califronia).
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
After getting blown out by the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers rebounded with a 117-108 victory over Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat on Wednesday.
Rui Hachimura led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Friday will be the first matchup between the Nets and Lakers this season.
In their last meeting (on March 31 in Brooklyn), the Lakers won by a score of 116-104.
LeBron James exploded for 40 points in 37 minutes of playing time.