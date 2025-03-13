Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Bucks
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
They have ruled out Rui Hachimiura, Jaxson Hayes, LeBron James and Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic is listed as questionable.
Bronny James has been recalled to the NBA.
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have won eight out of their last ten).
Following the Bucks, the Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Friday night.
On the road, they have gone 15-16 in 31 games.
Via Lakers Daily: "Lakers' next 6 games:
@ Bucks
@ Nuggets
vs. Suns
vs. Spurs
vs. Nuggets
vs. Bucks
How many we winning?"
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have won six out of their last ten).
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers.
At home, they are 22-11 in 33 games.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "23-1 when scoring 120+ points."
Thursday will be the first meeting of the 2024-25 season between the Bucks and Lakers.
They will have one more showdown on March 20 (in Los Angeles).