Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Bulls
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Chicago Bulls (at home).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachumira, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all probable.
LeBron James is listed as questionable.
James has missed each of the previous seven games, so being upgraded to questionable is an excellent sign that he will be able to return soon (if not on Saturday).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James is still listed as questionable by LAL to return tonight after missing the last 2 weeks with a L groin strain, however sources told ESPN that he will warm up and be a true gametime decision. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura - out the last 10 games - was upgraded to probable"
The Lakers come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Lakers will head on a road trip that begins with the Orlando Magic on Monday night in Florida.
Via @LukaUpdates: "Next 5 Lakers games:
vs Bulls
@ Magic
@ Pacers
@ Bulls
@ Grizzlies
How many wins?"
As for the Bulls, they have had a tough season.
Right now, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record in 70 games.