Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Bulls
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Chicago Bulls (at the United Center).
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura and Maxi Kleber.
Hachimura will be a key player out of action, as he is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "-- Rui Hachimura, who started and played 28 minutes last night, is out."
The Lakers are coming off a 120-119 victory over the Pacers (in Indiana).
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record in 72 games.
Over their last ten games, the Lakers have gone just 4-6.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "Here’s what Lakers fans should root for tonight
Lakers beat Bulls
Grizzlies lose to Thunder
Rockets lose to Jazz"
Following the Bulls, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the road, they are 16-19 in 35 games away from Crypto.com Arena.
Via Iztok Franko: "Lakers will need to overcome some serious rest disadvantage tonight vs Bulls in Chicago.
They are on a 2nd night of a B2B after playing in Indiana last night, and playing their 10th game in last 15 days. Bulls at home on 2 days of rest playing their 8th game in last 15 days."