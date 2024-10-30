Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Cavs
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Koloko, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Armel Traore, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Austin Reaves is available, while LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell are listed as probable.
The Lakers enter the matchup with a 3-1 record in their first four games.
After starting the season 3-0, the Lakers most recently lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 109-105.
James had a tough night, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 3/14 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Via Sam Amico of Hoops Wire: "LeBron James has an illness but expected to play tonight vs Cavs, Lakers say. Officially listed as “probable.”"
Following the Cavs, the Lakers will resume action on Friday evening when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
After losing to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the team has looked much better under new head coach JJ Redick.
As for the Cavs, they are a perfect 4-0 after beating the New York Knicks by a score of 110-104.
Following the Lakers, the Cavs will remain at home to host the Orlando Magic on Friday evening in Ohio.
Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.