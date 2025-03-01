UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Clippers
UPDATE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James will be game-time decisions (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura, Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes and LeBron James are all listed as questionable.
Doncic and James are both coming off strong games against the Minnesota Timberwolves (who they beat by a score of 111-102).
Via Skip Bayless: "LeBron is playing at a higher level right now than at any point in his previous two seasons. Luka allows him to play free-er, feel less pressure to be The Man. It's a pleasure to watch."
The Lakers are the fourth seed with a 36-21 record in 57 games.
They have won four straight (and are 4-2 with Doncic).
Right now, the Lakers are just 1.5 games back of the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Here's what Lakers fans are rooting for tonight:
Lakers WIN over Clippers
Nuggets lose to Pistons
Grizzlies lose to Knicks
Wolves lose to Jazz
Celtics lose to Cavs
Lukas threes fall"
At home, the Lakers have gone 21-7 in 28 games.
They will host the Clippers (again) on Sunday.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Luka averages 32.5 PPG in his career vs. the Clippers (including reg. season and playoffs)
He’s one of just three players to EVER average 32+ against a single team, along with MJ and Wilt"