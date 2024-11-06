UPDATE: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Grizzlies
UPDATE: Rui Hachimura is now questionable (h/t Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation).
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
Rui Hachimura is doubtful, while Anthony Davis is questionable.
D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Armel Traore, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
The Lakers enter the evening with a 4-3 record in their first seven games.
However, they most recently lost to Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.
Davis led the team with 37 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 13/23 from the field.
He was also at shootaround before Wednesday's game.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Anthony Davis, who is questionable for tonight’s game in Memphis with a left heel contusion, was dressed and on the floor during the portion of shootaround open to the media."
Following Memphis, the Lakers will return home to host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 4-4 in their first eight games.
They most recently lost to Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 106-104 at Barclays Center in New York.
Following Los Angeles, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Memphis.