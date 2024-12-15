Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Grizzlies
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while LeBron James is listed as questionable.
The Lakers have been without James for each of the previous two games.
They have gone 1-1 in that span.
He is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 23 games.
After a hot start to the year, the Lakers are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record in 25 games.
Their most recent loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (97-87).
In addition to their 21 turnovers, the Lakers shot just 38.4% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range.
Following Memphis, the Lakers will visit the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
The Lakers were able to beat the Grizzlies in their last machup (also in Los Angeles) earlier this season.
James and Davis combined for 56 points in the 128-123 victory.
The Grizzlies have gotten off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the second seed in the west with an 18-8 record.
Over the last ten games, the Grizzlies have gone 9-1 (and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak).