Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Hawks
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Atlanta Hawks in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.
All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both listed as probable.
The Lakers enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) by a score of 114-106.
James led the way with 38 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 15/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Most points in a game by a 40+ year-old:
43 — MJ
39 — MJ
38 — LeBron
LeBron turned 40 three days ago."
Following the Hawks, the Lakers will head on the road to visit Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16 record in 34 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Hawks lost to the Denver Nuggets (on the road) by a score of 139-120.
Following the Lakers, they will visit James Harden and the LA Clippers on Saturday night.
Last month, the Hawks beat the Lakers by a score of 134-132 (in Atlanta).