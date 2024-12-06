Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Hawks

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) walks to the bench during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the final game of their road trip when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Anthony Davis is probable, while Bronny James and LeBron James are both questionable.

The Lakers have a solid record (12-10), but they come into the night after losing two straight games by 70 total points.

Most recently, they lost to the Miami Heat 134-93, which was their worst game of the season.

Even with their current slump, the Lakers are the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 2.5 games behind the Houston Rockets (who are the second seed).

The biggest problems for the Lakers have been on the road, going just 5-7 in the 12 games they have played outside of Los Angeles.

Nov 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick (right) talks with guard D'Angelo Russell (1) in the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following their showdown with Trae Young and the Hawks, the Lakers will return to Los Angeles Lakers and host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

This is the first time the Lakers and Hawks have faced off in 2024-25.

The Lakers most recently beat the Hawks (136-105) on March 18 in Los Angeles.

Mar 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other side, the Hawks enter play as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-11 record in 23 games.

They have won five straight games.

Following Los Angeles, the Hawks will host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Published |Modified
