Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Jan 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after scoring during second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.

While Bronny has been ruled out on the injury report, the Lakers just recalled him from the G League.

Via LoJo Media: "The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guard Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers, per the Lakers."

The Lakers most recently beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 118-108.

Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Anthony Davis this season: 1 of 2 players to lead team in PTS, REB, STL, & BLK"

With the win, the Lakers improved to 25-18 in 43 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

After Charlotte, the Lakers will visit the 76ers on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

On the road, they are 9-12 in 21 games.

Via Spectrum SportsNet: "The #Lakers continue their road trip tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

📺: Pregame at 3:00 PM 🏀: Tip-off at 4:00 PM 📍: Spectrum SportsNet"

Monday is the first meeting between the Lakers and Hornets this season.

