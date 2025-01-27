Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Hornets
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable.
While Bronny has been ruled out on the injury report, the Lakers just recalled him from the G League.
Via LoJo Media: "The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guard Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers, per the Lakers."
The Lakers most recently beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors by a score of 118-108.
Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 13/23 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Anthony Davis this season: 1 of 2 players to lead team in PTS, REB, STL, & BLK"
With the win, the Lakers improved to 25-18 in 43 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
After Charlotte, the Lakers will visit the 76ers on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
On the road, they are 9-12 in 21 games.
Via Spectrum SportsNet: "The #Lakers continue their road trip tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.
📺: Pregame at 3:00 PM 🏀: Tip-off at 4:00 PM 📍: Spectrum SportsNet"
Monday is the first meeting between the Lakers and Hornets this season.