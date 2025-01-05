Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Houston Rockets
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable, while Gabe Vincent is doubtful.
The Lakers come into the night with a 20-14 record in 34 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks (at home) by a score of 119-102.
James led the way with 30 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 13/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via NBACentral: "LeBron James over his last 6 games:
30 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST
38 PTS - 8 AST - 7 3PM
23 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 4 REB - 10 AST
28 PTS - 11 REB - 11 AST
32 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST
(Via @realapp_)"
Following the Rockets, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.
On the road, they have gone 8-9 in the 17 games they have played away from Los Angeles.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.