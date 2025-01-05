Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Houston Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable, while Gabe Vincent is doubtful.

The Lakers come into the night with a 20-14 record in 34 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and are 7-3 over their last ten).

Most recently, the Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks (at home) by a score of 119-102.

James led the way with 30 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 13/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Via NBACentral: "LeBron James over his last 6 games:

30 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST
38 PTS - 8 AST - 7 3PM
23 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST
31 PTS - 4 REB - 10 AST
28 PTS - 11 REB - 11 AST
32 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST

(Via @realapp_)"

Following the Rockets, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.

On the road, they have gone 8-9 in the 17 games they have played away from Los Angeles.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches game action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.

