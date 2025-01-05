Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Houston Rockets

LeBron James over his last 6 games:



30 PTS - 3 REB - 8 AST

38 PTS - 8 AST - 7 3PM

23 PTS - 4 REB - 7 AST

31 PTS - 4 REB - 10 AST

28 PTS - 11 REB - 11 AST

32 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST



