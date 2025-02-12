Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent.
Luka Doncic, Bronny James, LeBron James and Austin Reaves are all listed as probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 132-113 victory over the Jazz (at home) on Monday.
James led the team with 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 10/17 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin on Monday: "Luka Doncic wins his Lakers debut over the Jazz, 132-113. LAL's won six straight and 12 out of 14 overall. LeBron 24p 8a 7r; Reaves 22p 9r 4a; Rui 21p 6r; Luka 14p 5r 4a; Hayes 12p on 6-of-6; Goodwin 17p on 8-of-11; Vincent 11p 4a. LAL plays at UTA on Weds before All-Star break."
The Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last few weeks.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-19 record in 51 games.
On the road, the Lakers have gone 13-13 in 26 games.
Following the Jazz, they will host the Charlotte Hornets on February 19.
The Jazz come into play as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-40 record in 52 games.
They have lost three straight.