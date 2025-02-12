Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz

Luka Doncic wins his Lakers debut over the Jazz, 132-113. LAL's won six straight and 12 out of 14 overall. LeBron 24p 8a 7r; Reaves 22p 9r 4a; Rui 21p 6r; Luka 14p 5r 4a; Hayes 12p on 6-of-6; Goodwin 17p on 8-of-11; Vincent 11p 4a. LAL plays at UTA on Weds before All-Star break.