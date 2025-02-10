Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz

Legends in their first game as a Laker:



Shaq — 23 PTS | 14 REB | 2 BLK

Magic — 26 PTS | 8 REB | 4 BLK

LeBron — 26 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST

Davis — 25 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST

Kareem — 27 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST

West — 20 PTS | 5 AST

Wilt — 15 PTS | 17 REB | 5 AST



What will Luka put up? pic.twitter.com/vYyotKo74P