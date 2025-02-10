Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in California.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Dalton Knecht and Austin Reaves are all probable.
Bronny James is doubtful.
Maxi Kleber, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood have all been ruled out.
The Lakers will likely get Luka Doncic in action for the first time since the blockbuster trade.
He was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and had spent part of seven seasons playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
A5 25, Doncic is already a five-time NBA All-Star.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić is expected to make his Lakers debut TONIGHT!
UTA-LAL tips off at 10:30pm/et on ESPN"
The Lakers most recently played the Jazz on December 1 (in Salt Lake City).
They won by a score of 105-104.
LeBron James had 27 points, five rebounds and 14 assists in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Legends in their first game as a Laker:
Shaq — 23 PTS | 14 REB | 2 BLK
Magic — 26 PTS | 8 REB | 4 BLK
LeBron — 26 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST
Davis — 25 PTS | 9 REB | 5 AST
Kareem — 27 PTS | 20 REB | 5 AST
West — 20 PTS | 5 AST
Wilt — 15 PTS | 17 REB | 5 AST
What will Luka put up?"