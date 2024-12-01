Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Jazz
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will begin their road trip with a matchup against the Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish are both questionable.
D'Angelo Russell is listed as doubtful.
The Lakers got off to a hot start to the season, but they are currently the eighth seed in the west with an 11-8 record in 19 games.
They are coming off 101-93 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles.
Rookie Dalton Knecht led the team with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 6/13 from the three-point range.
Via Spectrum SportsNet: "The Lakers' 4-game road trip begins tonight with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Join us for pregame coverage starting at 4 PM on Spectrum SportsNet. 📺"
The Lakers have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.
Following the Jazz, they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.
As for Utah, they have had a challenging start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are the 14th seed in the west with a 4-15 record in 19 games.
In addition, the Jazz are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
At home, the have gone 2-8 in 10 games.