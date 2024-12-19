Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Sacramento play the Kings.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as probable, while LeBron James is questionable.
Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have all been ruled out.
The Lakers beat the Kings on October 26 (in Los Angeles) by a score of 131-127.
They had one of their best game of the season, shooting 52.2% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.
