Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Sacramento play the Kings.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as probable, while LeBron James is questionable.

Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood have all been ruled out.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / December 19

The Lakers beat the Kings on October 26 (in Los Angeles) by a score of 131-127.

They had one of their best game of the season, shooting 52.2% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range.

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.