Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Ben Stinar

Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) sit on the bench during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) sit on the bench during a time out during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings (on the road).

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Rui Hachimura is probable, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both questionable.

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / December 21

The status of Davis and James will have signficant implications on the game.

On Thursday, the Lakers beat the Kings (also on the road) by a score of 113-100.

Davis and James combined for 40 points and 25 rebounds.

Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Back to back. Lakers. Kings.

🕒: 3:00 PM PT

📺: @SpectrumSN

📱: Spectrum SportsNet+

📻: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW"

The Lakers have gone 2-0 against the Kings this season, as they seem to match up very well.

Davis is averaging 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest in those two games.

Via The Lead: "Anthony Davis’ last 5 games:

21 PTS - 19 REB - 6 BLK - 3 STL
40 PTS - 16 REB - 1 BLK - 2 STL
23 PTS - 11 REB - 3 BLK
30 PTS - 11 REB - 5 BLK - 2 STL
38 PTS - 10 REB - 2 BLK - 1 STL"

Right now, the Lakers are the seventh seed with a 15-12 record in 27 games.

After their two games with the Kings, they will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.