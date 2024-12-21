Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Kings
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Sacramento Kings (on the road).
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Rui Hachimura is probable, while Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both questionable.
The status of Davis and James will have signficant implications on the game.
On Thursday, the Lakers beat the Kings (also on the road) by a score of 113-100.
Davis and James combined for 40 points and 25 rebounds.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Back to back. Lakers. Kings.
🕒: 3:00 PM PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📱: Spectrum SportsNet+
📻: ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW"
The Lakers have gone 2-0 against the Kings this season, as they seem to match up very well.
Davis is averaging 26.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per contest in those two games.
Via The Lead: "Anthony Davis’ last 5 games:
21 PTS - 19 REB - 6 BLK - 3 STL
40 PTS - 16 REB - 1 BLK - 2 STL
23 PTS - 11 REB - 3 BLK
30 PTS - 11 REB - 5 BLK - 2 STL
38 PTS - 10 REB - 2 BLK - 1 STL"
Right now, the Lakers are the seventh seed with a 15-12 record in 27 games.
After their two games with the Kings, they will host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.