Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 7:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Maxwell Lewis, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and LeBron James are questionable.

D'Angelo Russell is listed as probable.

The Lakers enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-13 record in 30 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors (on Christmas) by a score of 115-113.

James (who is questionable) led the way with 31 points, four rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

At home, the Lakers have been good, going 9-4 in the 13 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

They are also a perfect 3-0 against Sacramento this season (two wins came earlier this month).

Following the Kings, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for the Kings, they have been struggling as of late.

The team comes into the night as the 12th seed in the west with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Following the Lakers, the Kings will host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Sacramento.

