Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Knicks
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the New York Knicks.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Jordan Goodwin, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are all listed as probable.
The Lakers are coming off a 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
LeBron James led the way with 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James is 1 win away from passing Tim Duncan for 3rd most all-time!
Watch LeBron and the Lakers as they seek their 8th straight victory tonight vs. NYK at 10:00pm/et on TNT."
Right now, the Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.
The have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won seven straight).
Following the Knicks, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the Celtics in Boston.
Via The NBA: "NEW YORK.
LOS ANGELES.
LeBron coming off 50K career points (regular season & playoffs)
Lakers #2 in the West, seeking 8th straight win
Knicks #3 in the East
Don't miss NYK-LAL TONIGHT at 10:00pm/et on TNT"
As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-21 record in their first 61 games.