Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against LA Clippers
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
The Lakers have ruled out Jordan Goodwin, Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber and Austin Reaves.
LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both listed as questionable.
While Reaves has now missed two straight games, ESPN's Shams Charania reported a positive update on Saturday.
He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Charania: "Lakers guard Austin Reaves will be day-to-day after MRI on his right calf revealed no serious injury, sources tell ESPN. His status is uncertain for Sunday against the Clippers, but great development overall after Reaves exited early in Friday's win."
The Lakers beat the Clippers (also at home) by a score of 106-102 on Friday.
Doncic and James combined for 59 points and eight assists.
Via Bleacher Report: "With the Nuggets loss, Lakers can move to the 2 SEED in the West with a W tonight 👀"
The Lakers are the third seed with a 37-21 record in 58 games.
In addition to winning five straight, they have also gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following Sunday's matchup, the Lakers will host C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
The Clippers are the sixth seed with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They have won four of their last ten games.