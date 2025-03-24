Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Magic
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Florida to play the Orlando Magic.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is probable, while Rui Hachimura is questionable.
The Lakers are coming off a tough 146-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls (at home).
James finished the loss with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Luka and the West's No. 4 Lakers (1 GB of No. 3 Nuggets) face off against Paolo and the East's No. 8 Magic tonight at 7:00pm/et on NBA TV!"
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record in 70 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and have lost two straight).
Following the Magic, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
On the road, they have gone 15-18 in 33 games.
Via Lakers All Day Everyday: "Here’s what Lakers fans should root for tonight
Lakers beat Magic
Wolves lose to Pacers
Nuggets lose to Bulls"
As for the Magic, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-38 record in 71 games.
They have won four out of their last ten (and are 18-17 at home).