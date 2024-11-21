Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Magic
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Orlando Magic in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis is probable, while Rui Hachimura is questionable and Bronny James is doubtful.
The Lakers come into Thursday's matchup with a 10-4 record in 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz (at home) by a score of 124-118.
Dalton Knecht exploded for 37 points, five rebounds and one steal while shooting 12/16 from the field and 9/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "DALTON KNECHT HAD HIMSELF A NIGHT:
🔥 37 PTS (career high) 🔥 9 3PM (ties rookie record) 🔥 Scored 22 straight for LA
@Lakers move 2-0 in #EmiratesNBACup play and are undefeated going back to last season 💯"
Following Orlando, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.
At home, the Lakers have gone a perfect 7-0 in Los Angeles, California.
As for the Magic, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are 2-7 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Orlando, Florida.