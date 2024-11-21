Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Orlando Magic in California.

For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jaxson Hayes, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

Anthony Davis is probable, while Rui Hachimura is questionable and Bronny James is doubtful.

NBA Injury Report / November 21

The Lakers come into Thursday's matchup with a 10-4 record in 14 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Lakers beat the Utah Jazz (at home) by a score of 124-118.

Dalton Knecht exploded for 37 points, five rebounds and one steal while shooting 12/16 from the field and 9/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "DALTON KNECHT HAD HIMSELF A NIGHT:

🔥 37 PTS (career high) 🔥 9 3PM (ties rookie record) 🔥 Scored 22 straight for LA

@Lakers move 2-0 in #EmiratesNBACup play and are undefeated going back to last season 💯"

Following Orlando, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday when they host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.

At home, the Lakers have gone a perfect 7-0 in Los Angeles, California.

As for the Magic, they are 9-7 in their first 16 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-7 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Orlando, Florida.

