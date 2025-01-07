Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Mavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game.

Dec 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) react in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Mavs in Dallas, Texas.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Gabe Vincent are all probable.

Cam Reddish is listed as doubtful.

The Lakers are coming off a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets (also in Texas) on Sunday night.

They made a late comeback but were unable to seal the deal.

Anthony Davis led the team with 30 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and five blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Jan 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Max Christie (12) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tuesday will be the first time the Lakers and Mavs have faced off during the 2024-25 season.

Their last meeting came on January 17 (in Los Angeles) when the Lakers won by a score of 127-110.

James and Davis combined to score 53 points.

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (23) run back up the court during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Following the Mavs, the Lakers will head back home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in Los Angeles.

They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 7-3.

The Mavs come into the showdown one spot behind the Lakers (as the sixth seed) with a 20-16 record in 36 games.

They are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and are 3-7 over their last ten games).

