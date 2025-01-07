Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Mavs
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Mavs in Dallas, Texas.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Gabe Vincent are all probable.
Cam Reddish is listed as doubtful.
The Lakers are coming off a 119-115 loss to the Houston Rockets (also in Texas) on Sunday night.
They made a late comeback but were unable to seal the deal.
Anthony Davis led the team with 30 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and five blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Tuesday will be the first time the Lakers and Mavs have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
Their last meeting came on January 17 (in Los Angeles) when the Lakers won by a score of 127-110.
James and Davis combined to score 53 points.
Following the Mavs, the Lakers will head back home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday in Los Angeles.
They are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 7-3.
The Mavs come into the showdown one spot behind the Lakers (as the sixth seed) with a 20-16 record in 36 games.
They are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and are 3-7 over their last ten games).