Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted by head coach JJ Redick during a time out against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be at Barclays Center to play the Brooklyn Nets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Brooklyn, per the Lakers.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Hayes. Luka Doncic remains questionable."

With James already ruled out, the status of Doncic will have a significant implication on the game.

