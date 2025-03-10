Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their injury report.
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be at Barclays Center to play the Brooklyn Nets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s game at Brooklyn, per the Lakers.
The Lakers will be without LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Hayes. Luka Doncic remains questionable."
With James already ruled out, the status of Doncic will have a significant implication on the game.
