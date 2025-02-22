Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Nuggets
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Bronny James and Maxi Kleber.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James are both probable.
Doncic missed the team's last game, so they will likely get a big boost to their starting lineup.
The Lakers come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.
They are coming off a 110-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via The NBA: "Luka. LeBron.
Jokić. Murray.
Saturday Primetime.
The red-hot Nuggets aim for their 10th straight win when they host the Lakers in a star-studded Western Conference matchup!
Action tips off at 8:30pm/et on ABC"
The Lakers have had their struggles against the Nuggets over the previous few seasons.
Over their last 15 games, they have gone just 2-13 (including the NBA playoffs).
However, this will be the first meeting between the two teams with Doncic on the Lakers.
The Nuggets come into the matchup as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 129-115.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "What Lakers fans are rooting for tonight:
Lakers WIN over Nuggets (Luka is LUKA)
Suns lose to Bulls
Rockets lose to Jazz"