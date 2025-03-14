Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Nuggets
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, LeBron James and Maxi Kleber.
Trey Jemison is questionable, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent are both doubtful.
The Lakers will have to rely on their role players in a huge way,.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Available Lakers players vs. Denver:
Austin Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt
Dalton Knecht
Jordan Goodwin (two-way)
Christian Koloko (two-way)
Shake Milton
Markieff Morris
Alex Len
Bronny James
Cam Reddish"
The Lakers come into play with a 40-24 record in 64 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks (on Thursday) by a score of 126-106.
Via LakeShowYo: "what Lakers are fans rooting for today:
Grizzlies lose to Cavs
Rockets lose to Mavs
Clippers lose to Hawks
Timberwolves lose to Magic
Lakers WIN vs Nuggets"
Following the Nuggets, the Lakers will head home to host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon in California.
As for the Nuggets, they are the third seed (one spot ahead of the Lakers) with a 42-24 record in 66 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.