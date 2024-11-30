Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against OKC Thunder
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the OKC Thunder in California.
For the game, the Lakers have announced their injury report (updated as of 6:30 Eastern Time).
The Lakers have ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Anthony Davis and Dalton Knecht are probable, while Jaxson Hayes is doubtful.
The Lakers enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record in 18 games.
They most recently beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 119-101 (in Texas).
Knecht led the team with 20 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via @BronMuse on November 27: "Dalton Knecht in just 6 games as a starter this season:
19.7 PPG
5.2 RPG
1.0 APG
1.0 SPG
55.0 FG%
48.0 3PT% on 8.3 attempts
71.0 TS%
"
Following the Thunder, the Lakers will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
They are 7-2 in nine games at home, but just 4-5 in the nine games they have played on the road away from Los Angeles.
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the west with a 14-4 record in 18 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following Los Angeles, the Thunder will play their next game on Sunday evening when they return home to host the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City.