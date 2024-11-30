Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against OKC Thunder

Dalton Knecht in just 6 games as a starter this season:



19.7 PPG

5.2 RPG

1.0 APG

1.0 SPG

55.0 FG%

48.0 3PT% on 8.3 attempts

71.0 TS%



Needs to be a full-time starter. pic.twitter.com/KZG7XXVHfp